Bats Go Silent in 3-2 Loss to Dash

July 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Gregory Barrios recorded his first multi-hit performance in the Rays organization, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-10, 51-40) fell to the Winston-Salem Dash (13-13, 44-48) 3-2 on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the sixth, facing Winston-Salem reliever Jared Kelley. Tre' Morgan and Cooper Kinney singled, putting runners at the corners. Ryan Cermak singled to score Morgan from third and give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Dash responded in the top of the eighth with Hot Rods reliever Adam Boucher on the hill. Jordan Sprinkle doubled and Samuel Zavala singled, putting runners at the corners. Eddie Park grounded out to second, scoring Sprinkle from third and tying the game, 1-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Hot Rods broke the tie against Dash reliever Peyton Pallette. Cermak singled and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Brock Jones slapped a base hit to right, scoring Cermak to put Bowling Green out in front, 2-1.

Winston-Salem plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth with Bowling Green reliever Jackson Lancaster on the mound. Colby Smelley singled, while Bryce Willits and Calvin Harris walked to load the bases. Sprinkle grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Smelley from third to tie the game, 2-2. With Drew Sommers on the bump, Zavala walked and Park was hit by a pitch, plating a run to give the Dash a 3-2 lead. Zach Franklin entered out of the bullpen for Winston-Salem in the bottom of the ninth, slamming the door and finalizing the game, 3-2.

Pallette (3-7) earned the victory after 2.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three. Lancaster (1-4) received the loss after tossing 1.1 innings, surrendering two runs on two hits while walking two and striking out two. Franklin (5) picked up the save after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play game three of a six-game series on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT. LHP TJ Fondtain (3-2, 3.14) starts for the Hot Rods while LHP Shane Murphy (0-2, 4.82) gets the nod for the Dash.

