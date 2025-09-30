'Sup Coach!? Portland Timbers' Phil Neville Joins the Show: this Is MLS
Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video
Kevin Egan, Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Sacha Kljestan this week on This Is MLS!
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 30, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for October International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution M Allan Oyirwoth & F Dor Turgeman Earn October National Team Call-Ups - New England Revolution
- Zorhan Bassong to Join Canadian National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Hype House Launches at Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC to Host Final Match of 2025 Regular Season at Citi Field - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Sawyer Jura Called up to U.S. Soccer U-20 Men's National Team Domestic Identity Training Camp
- Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window
- Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window
- Timbers Sign Paraguayan International Midfielder Matías Rojas
- Timbers Drop 3-2 Result Against FC Cincinnati at Providence Park