Sunday's Home Game Versus Florida Postponed

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that their home game versus the Florida Everblades scheduled for this Sunday, May 2nd has been postponed per ECHL safety protocols. The team will now travel to Indy to take on the Fuel this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. A make-up date for the May 2nd game will be announced at a later time. All tickets for the May 2nd game will be honored for the rescheduled game.

Florida's games Friday, April 30th and Saturday, May 1st at Indy have also been postponed. The Komets will play a home and home series this weekend versus Wheeling, Friday night April 30th at the Coliseum and May 1st at Wheeling before heading to Indy Sunday, May 2nd.

Fans are encouraged to hang onto tickets already purchased for the postposed May 2nd game, as they will be honored for the reschedule game. For those interested, refunds for the May 2nd game would be issued at point of purchase.

