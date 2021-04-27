ECHL Announces Schedule Changes

WHEELING, WV- The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following schedule changes per League safety protocols.

The following games have been postponed:

Friday, April 30 - Florida at Indy

Saturday, May 1 - Florida at Indy

Sunday, May 2 - Florida at Fort Wayne

Additionally, the Indy at Wheeling game that was scheduled for Sunday, May 2 has been postponed and will be replaced with Fort Wayne at Indy at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 2.

Any other schedule changes related to these postponements will be announced at a later date.

Fans with tickets to the May 2nd game between the Nailers and Fuel at WesBanco Arena can exchange their tickets for a future game this season, subject to availability, or receive a refund by calling the Nailers office at (304) 234-GOAL.

The home games slated for April 28th and May 1st are both on as scheduled, and tickets are available for both.

