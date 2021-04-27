ECHL Announces Schedule Changes
April 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following schedule changes per League safety protocols.
The following games have been postponed:
Friday, April 30 - Florida at Indy
Saturday, May 1 - Florida at Indy
Sunday, May 2 - Florida at Fort Wayne
Additionally, the Indy at Wheeling game that was scheduled for Sunday, May 2 has been postponed and will be replaced with Fort Wayne at Indy at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 2.
Any other schedule changes related to these postponements will be announced at a later date.
Fans with tickets to the May 2nd game between the Nailers and Fuel at WesBanco Arena can exchange their tickets for a future game this season, subject to availability, or receive a refund by calling the Nailers office at (304) 234-GOAL.
The home games slated for April 28th and May 1st are both on as scheduled, and tickets are available for both.
