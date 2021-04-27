Oilers Grab Point in Overtime Loss

TULSA, OK - Tulsa picks up a point in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Allen Event Center on Tuesday night.

Spencer Asuchak struck on a short-handed breakaway 56 seconds before the midway point of the opening period, scoring the lone goal of the first frame.

Michael McNicholas tied the game 1-1 33 seconds into the back half of the game, deflecting a backdoor feed from defenseman Curtis Leonard. The tally was McNicholas' first as an Oiler and gives Leonard two assists in three appearances with Tulsa.

Zane Franklin set Allen up 2-1 with an early third-period goal, scoring 1:07 into the frame. Adam Pleskach evened the game, powering from the half wall before snapping the puck past Jake Paterson for his second power-play goal in as many games.

Both goalies made big saves in the extra frame, including a pair of breakaway denials from Hayden Hawkey. Brett Neumann lifted a backhander into the top of the net with .08 seconds remaining in overtime, closing the game 3-2 in Allen's favor.

The Oilers return home for back-to-back games at the BOK Center, starting on April 30 at 7:05 p.m. before closing the week out on May 1 with Tulsa Drillers Night. The Oilers will wear Tulsa Drillers-themed jerseys, with an auction in the River Spirit Lounge after the 7:05 p.m. game.

