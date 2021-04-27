Icemen Reschedule Home Game to May 25

April 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that the recently postponed April 25 game against the Florida Everblades has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. The game will be played at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The April 25 game was postponed by the ECHL due to league safety protocols.

Tickets from the April 25 game will be valid for the May 25 game date, or fans may select another Icemen game date to redeem and use their tickets. Icemen staff has already begun the process of reaching out to fans to discuss redemption options. For questions, or for more information please contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

The Icemen will return to action on Wednesday, April 28 against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.