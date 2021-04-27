Americans Gameday Preview: Americans vs. Tulsa

Allen Americans brawl with the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: Missy Bosau) Allen Americans brawl with the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Missy Bosau)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers this evening in a single game series. The Americans are 5-2-1-0 against Tulsa this season, and 32-22-4-0 over the last five years. The Americans lost three of four games at home last week. Join us TONIGHT for the post game party at BAR LOUIE!

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

Next Home Game: Friday, April 30th vs Wichita Thunder .

Last Meeting vs. Tulsa 3/21/21 - The Oilers jumped out to a 3-1 first period lead and never looked back in a 5-3 win over the Americans. Five different players scored for the Oilers. The Oilers made the most of their opportunities going two for five on the power play. Scott Conway, Zane Franklin and Joshua Lammon scored for Allen.

Not Lucky Number Seven: The Americans have dropped five of their last seven games and three of four at home last week. In the three home losses last week the Americans scored a total of four goals.

Three Blueliners in the top 15: Americans defensemen Philip Beaulieu, Les Lancaster and Matt Register are all in the top 15 in the league in defenseman scoring. Les Lancaster and Matt Register are one and two overall, with Philip Beaulieu ranked 14.

COMPARING ALLEN AND TULSA:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 16-6-2-1

AWAY: 14-12-0-0

OVERALL: 30-18-2-1

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 20

Assists: Matt Register 35

Points: Corey Mackin, 42

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 98

TULSA OILERS:

HOME: 10-13-2-2

AWAY: 13-11-3-0

OVERALL: 23-24-5-2

Last 10: 3-4-1-2

TULSA OILERS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Danny Moynihan, 17

Assists: Adam Pleskach, 20

Points: Adam Pleskach, 36

+/-: Danny Moynihan +10

PIM: Mike McKee, 112

