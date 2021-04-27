Lightning Reassign Dmitry Semykin Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Dmitry Semykin has been reassigned to the club by the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, forward Nikita Pavlychev has been recalled from Orlando by Syracuse.

Semykin, 21, returns to Orlando, where Tampa Bay's third-round selection (#90 overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft appeared in five games with the Solar Bears to start the season. He has since added three points (1g-2a) in nine games with Syracuse.

Pavlychev, 24, has collected four points (2g-2a) in 17 games with Orlando this season. He has added one assist in four games with the Crunch.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their season-high nine-game road trip when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

