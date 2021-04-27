ECHL Transactions - April 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 27, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Luke Bafia, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Sam Ruopp, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Collin Shirley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve

Delete Collin Shirley, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/26)

Greenville:

Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled to Syracuse by Florida (NHL)

Orlando:

Add Dmitri Semykin, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Syracuse

Tulsa:

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

