ECHL Transactions - April 27
April 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 27, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Luke Bafia, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Sam Ruopp, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Collin Shirley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve
Delete Collin Shirley, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/26)
Greenville:
Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled to Syracuse by Florida (NHL)
Orlando:
Add Dmitri Semykin, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Syracuse
Tulsa:
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
