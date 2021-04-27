Girduckis Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
April 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL announced today that Icemen forward Abbott Girduckis is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 19-25.
Girduckis notched six assists in three games last week, helping the Icemen to a 3-0-0 record.
The 25-year-old had one helper in a 3-2 win at South Carolina on Wednesday, dished out three assists in a 4-1 victory at Florida on Friday and added a pair of assists in a 5-4 win against the Everblades on Saturday.
A native of Belleville, Ontario, Girduckis has 21 points (8g-13a) in 26 games with the Icemen this season.
Girduckis has tallied 60 points (26g-34a) in 82 career ECHL games with Jacksonville and Toledo, while also appearing in nine career games with Cleveland of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Girduckis recorded 93 points (30g-63a) in 146 career games at R.I.T.
On behalf of Abbott Girduckis, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
The Icemen are back in action at home on Wednesday against Orlando. Game time is 7:00 p.m.
