ECHL Announces Schedule Changes

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following schedule changes per League safety protocols.

The following games have been postponed:

Friday, April 30 - Florida at Indy

Saturday, May 1 - Florida at Indy

Sunday, May 2 - Florida at Fort Wayne

Additionally, the Indy at Wheeling game that was scheduled for Sunday, May 2 has been postponed and will be replaced with Fort Wayne at Indy at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 2.

Any other schedule changes related to these postponements will be announced at a later date.

