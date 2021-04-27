ECHL Announces Schedule Changes

April 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following schedule changes per League safety protocols.

The following games have been postponed:

- Friday, April 30 - Florida at Indy

- Saturday, May 1 - Florida at Indy

The ECHL and the Indy Fuel are currently working on rescheduling Friday's game (Hockey is for Everyone Night) for a later date. Fans who purchased tickets should hold on to them as they will be valid for the rescheduled game.

Saturday's home game as well as Pucks and Paws promotion has been rescheduled to a Sunday afternoon contest against the Fort Wayne Komets beginning at 4:05pm. Fans who purchased tickets to Saturday's game will be able to use those tickets for Sunday.

Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled Pucks and Paws game can email tickets@indyfuelhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.