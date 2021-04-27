Utah's Garrett Metcalf Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Garrett Metcalf of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 19-25.

Metcalf went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944 in two appearances at Allen last week.

The 25-year-old stopped 24 shots in a 4-2 win on Friday and made 27 saves in a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

A native of Salt Lake City, Metcalf signed with the Grizzlies last month after completing his collegiate career at Long Island University. He is 4-2-0 in six appearances for Utah with a 1.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955.

Prior to turning pro, Metcalf appeared in 56 career collegiate games with UMass-Lowell, Mercyhurst College and Long Island University.

