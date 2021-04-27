Utah's Garrett Metcalf Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
April 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Garrett Metcalf of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 19-25.
Metcalf went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944 in two appearances at Allen last week.
The 25-year-old stopped 24 shots in a 4-2 win on Friday and made 27 saves in a 2-1 victory on Sunday.
A native of Salt Lake City, Metcalf signed with the Grizzlies last month after completing his collegiate career at Long Island University. He is 4-2-0 in six appearances for Utah with a 1.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955.
Prior to turning pro, Metcalf appeared in 56 career collegiate games with UMass-Lowell, Mercyhurst College and Long Island University.
The Grizzlies host the Rapid City Rush on May 4-5, 7-8 at Maverik Center for a big 4 game series. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 27, 2021
- Lightning Reassign Dmitry Semykin Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's Garrett Metcalf Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Metcalf Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 20 - Indy Fuel
- Americans Gameday Preview: Americans vs. Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Girduckis Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Jacksonville IceMen
- Jacksonville's Girduckis Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.