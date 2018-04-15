Sunday's Bisons Doubleheader against Indianpolis Postponed

April 15, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their schedule doubleheader against the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday, April 15 at Coca-Cola Field has been postponed due to rain and icy conditions.

Potential make up of these games will be announced at a later time, as Indianapolis is not scheduled to return to Coca-Cola Field during this regular season. The Bisons will next take the field Monday night with the first game of a three-game series against the Louisville Bats (6:05 p.m.).

Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2018 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Coca-Cola Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Sunday, April 15. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2018 season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.