LHV Game Notes

The IronPigs (5-3) play the finale of a four-game series against the Louisville Bats (3-6) at Coca-Cola Park... With a 7-6 victory last night, the Pigs have won four-consecutive games for the first time this season. Lehigh Valley has also won seven-straight contests against Louisville in Allentown dating back to last season -- out-scoring Louisville, 68-20, in the span. Going back to last regular season, the Pigs have now won eight-consecutive games at Coca-Cola Park... The Bats -- Cincinnati's top affiliate -- have three-straight affairs for the first time this season and have started 0-3 on their seven-game, North Division road trip... The Pigs will next welcome in the Norfolk Tides for a three-game series that begins on Monday.

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (0-0, 1.80) will start for LHV against LHP Justin Nicolino (1-0, 1.80).

Today is Jackie Robinson Commemorative Glass Giveaway Day... First-pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

