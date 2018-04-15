Chiefs and Tides Finale Postponed Due to Freezing Temperatures

Due to last night's freezing rain storm and expected freezing temperatures throughout the day, Sunday's scheduled series finale between the Syracuse Chiefs and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to safety concerns for our players and fans.

Sunday's game will be made up as part of an anticipated doubleheader on Monday, July 24th when the Chiefs play their lone series of the season in Norfolk at Harbor Park, with game times to be announced at a later date.

Sunday's Chiefs' 2018 schedule poster giveaway will now be given out to fans for the rest of the season as well as remaining 2018 magnet schedule's from Saturday.

Sunday's "Meet the Chiefs" session will now be scheduled as part of a Super Saturday on Saturday, April 28th against Rochester, a day including batting practice on the field for fans pregame and a meet and greet with Chiefs players postgame.

The Chiefs open a three-game series with the Indianapolis Indians Monday night at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Tickets are still available by calling 315-474-7833, online at syracusechiefs.com, or at the NBT Bank Stadium Ticket Office.

