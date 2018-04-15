Sunday Maroons Debut on Jackie Robinson Day

April 15, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The IronPigs are celebrating the legacy of Jackie Robinson on Sunday. You'll want to get to the park early because the first 3,000 Adults 18-and-older through the gates will receive a commemorative glass made specifically for the occasion. Sundays are also the time for Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Children's Hospital. All kiddos will get to run the same bases our IronPigs stars do. Also for the little ones, Tootsee the Clown and Friends are scheduled to appear.

In addition to the commemorative glass, keep an eye out for a 42 flag flying proudly among others in Coca-Cola Park and a few other surprises.

In addition to the day's themes, the IronPigs will be sporting their new maroon Sunday uniforms for the first time during this contest. These uniforms, inspired by the 1979 Philadelphia Phillies' look, were were first announced earlier this week. Maroon jerseys (men's and women's), T-shirts, caps and hoodies are available in the Majestic Clubhouse Store or at ShopIronPigs.com.

The Colour Sound will be performing in the TD Bank Plaza prior to the game and the Lehigh Valley Youth Chorus is scheduled to perform the Star-Spangled Banner.

Plaza gates will open at 12:15 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Here's what to expect for the remainder of our homestand:

4/16 (7:05 p.m.): Youth knit cap (First 1,500 kids 17 and under)

4/17 (7:05 p.m.): Wrestling Night

4/18 (7:05 p.m.): Dance Night | Bacon Cap presented by Hatfield (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

Check out all of our 2018 promotions.

Tickets for these contests, and any game on our 2018 schedule, are available online here, by phone (610) 841-PIGS (7447) or at the Coca-Cola Park ticket windows during regular business hours.

The 2018 IronPigs baseball season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.