Sugar Land Tops Topes, 5-2

May 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes struck out 13 times and left 10 on-base while allowing 14 Sugar Land hits en route to a 5-2 loss in game three Thursday afternoon at Isotopes Park.

Offensively, the Isotopes collected 11 hits and four doubles. Alan Trejo, Kyle Holder and Taylor Snyder each tallied two hits. Trejo and Holder drove in a run a piece. Wynton Bernard and Elehuris Montero each struck out three times.

For the third-straight game, the Space Cowboys got on the board in the first inning. Pedro Leon skied a sac fly while J.J. Matijevic grounded an RBI single, giving Sugar Land (14-19) a 2-0 advantage.

The Space Cowboys doubled their lead in the sixth with a two-run shot by J.J. Matijevic.

Albuquerque (14-19 plated their first run in the home half of the sixth. Peterson looped a one-out double down the right field line and then scored a batter later on Trejo's RBI single. Sugar Land led, 4-1. But the Space Cowboys got that run right back in the seventh on a Scott Manea RBI double.

The Isotopes threatened in the eighth but came away with only one run. Trejo doubled with one out. Three batters later, Holder laced a line drive RBI single up the middle.

Dillon Overton took the tough luck loss after allowing two runs over 5.0 innings on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Topes Scope:

- Overton completed at least 5.0 innings for the fourth time this year and first time since April 24.

-Morales threw out his first runner of the year in the second inning. Four innings later, he recorded his second. He has thrown out of 2-of-3 would-be base stealers.

-Montes collected a single in the first, his first hit since May 3 (five games, 14 at-bats).

-The Isotopes relented two runs in the sixth frame. They have now been outscored 48-18 in the inning.

-Julian Fernandez has allowed a run in seven of his 12 appearances.

-Snyder tallied his fifth multi-effort of the year while Holder registered his sixth.

-Vilade drew the first and only walk of the game for the Topes with two outs in the eighth inning. It's the fourth time they've walked just once in a game.

-Isotopes batters struck out 13 times, tying a season high set on April 27 against Sacramento.

-Bernard struck out three times in a game for the first time this year. -With the loss, the Topes move to 39-86 against Houston Astros affiliates since August 27, 2012.

On Deck: Albuquerque will host its second Little League Night Friday and another Fireworks Extravaganza. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm MT. Brandon Gold will start for the Isotopes while J.P. France is expected to start for the Space Cowboys.

