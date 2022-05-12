JJ Matijevic Homers in 3rd Straight in Space Cowboys Win

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder JJ Matijveic has feasted on Albuquerque Isotopes pitching to open the team's road trip.

He homered in his third straight game Wednesday afternoon as the Space Cowboys topped the Isotopes, 5-2.

Matijevic now has eight home runs on the year, leading the Space Cowboys. He's also tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League with the eight longballs.

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Pedro León got them on the board with a sacrifice fly and Matijevic followed with an RBI single. His two-run opposite field home run came in the sixth inning, giving the Space Cowboys 11 home runs through the first three games of the series and 19 through their first 10 games of May.

Brett Conine held Albuquerque to just one run through 5 1/3 innings to pick up his second straight winning decision. He struck out seven batters without issuing a walk and has struck out 14 batters through his last two starts (11.1 IP).

Lewis Brinson helped Conine get out of a jam in fifth. He made a diving catch on a line drive off the bat of Coco Montes, with runners on second and third and the Space Cowboys leading 2-0. Brinson also had an outfield assist in the second, throwing out Ryan Vilade at second base trying to stretch out a double on a ball hit down the left-field line. Brinson went 2-for-4 with a triple at the plate as well.

Scott Manea helped put the finishing touches on the victory with an RBI double in the seventh to score Alex De Goti, who went 2-for-3 with a double.

Enoli Paredes picked up his third save of the season, striking out one through a scoreless and hitless ninth. Paredes lowered his ERA to 0.64 on the year. Parker Mushinski provided 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four, directly in relief of Conine.

JP France is set to start Thursday for the Space Cowboys as they continue their series against Albuquerque at 8:05 p.m. at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes are scheduled to start Brandon Gold.

