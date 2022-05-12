McCarthy's Hitting Streak Hits 12 Games in Reno's 7-6 Victory over Tacoma

(RNO) LHP Tommy Henry (0-3, 3.95 ERA) vs. (TAC) LHP Tommy Milone (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

RENO, Nev. - Jake McCarthy extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-hit, two-RBI night as the Reno Aces (16-16) hung on for a 7-6 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (9-23) Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.

At the seventh-inning stretch mark, Reno secured an impressive 7-2 lead over Tacoma. Still, the Rainiers scored four runs over the next two innings to narrow the gap to one entering the ninth before the Aces seized their third victory in a row and returned to .500 for the first time since May 1st.

Singles by McCarthy, Drew Ellis, and Stone Garrett capped a five-run second inning that handed the Aces a commanding lead.

Yonny Hernandez's fifth inning, RBI triple, and the Aces scoring an additional run in the seventh inning provided the difference in the ballgame.

Aces starter Ryne Nelson (1-3) earned the first Triple-A win of his career as the Henderson, Nev. native held the Rainiers to 2 ER on 6 H, 2 BB, and 4 K's in 5.0 innings on the mound.

Miguel Aguilar (S, 3) earned his third save of the year as the left-hander tossed a scoreless ninth inning with one walk.

Aces Notables:

Jake McCarthy: Extended hitting streak to 12 games

Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-5, 1 3B, 1 RBI.

Ryne Nelson: (W, 1-3) 2 ER on 6 H, 2 BB, 4 K's in 5.0 IP.

Miguel Aguilar: (S, 3) 1.0 IP, 0 ER, O H, 1 BB.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game road series with the Tacoma Rainiers before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, May 17. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

