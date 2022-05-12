OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (19-13) at Round Rock Express (20-12)

Game #33 of 150/Road #15 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (1-0, 4.15) vs. RR-RHP A.J. Alexy (0-0, 5.04)

Thursday, May 12, 2022 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try to take the lead in their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The series is tied, 1-1, between the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit a trio of two-run homers, tallied eight extra-base hits and led wire to wire during a 13-4 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers scored their first run without a hit in the first inning before Andy Burns blasted a two-run homer in the second inning to make it 3-0. The Express answered with two runs in the bottom of the second inning, but the Dodgers responded with three more runs in the third inning, including a two-run homer by Jake Lamb. OKC led, 6-3, in the sixth inning when they scored four runs with two outs. Omar Estévez hit a two-run double, and Kevin Pillar followed with a two-run home run down the left field line. The Dodgers tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning, featuring a RBI triple by Jason Martin and RBI single by Miguel Vargas.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (1-0) is set to make his sixth appearance and fifth start of the season...He last pitched May 5 against Albuquerque in Game 2 of a doubleheader in OKC, allowing three runs and six hits over 4.0 innings, with three walks and two strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision in the team's 12-3 win...In his two outings during the recent homestand, Ramírez allowed eight runs (six earned) and 14 hits over 8.2 IP and did not receive a decision in either game...He posted two strong outings on the road April 15 in El Paso and April 21 in Sacramento, allowing a combined two runs (one earned) and four hits over 10 innings. He held opponents 4-for-33 with two walks and seven strikeouts...Last season, Ramírez posted a 6-4 record for OKC with a 5.02 ERA and 115 strikeouts. He ranked among the Triple-A West's top five in seven categories - second in strikeouts (115); second in starts (22); third in opponent average (.257); fourth in ERA (5.02); fourth in WHIP (1.45); fourth in innings pitched (113.0) and fifth in winning percentage (.600)...Ramírez originally signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25, 2021 and re-signed during this past offseason. He made one appearance for LAD last season with 2.0 scoreless innings in Arizona and also has MLB experience with Baltimore and Pittsburgh...Ramírez made six starts against the Express last season, going 1-1 and posting a 4.25 ERA with 15 walks against 25 strikeouts in 29.2 IP. OKC went 3-3 in his starts.

Against the Express: 2022: 1-1 2021: 16-13 All-time: 147-122 At RR: 78-61 The top two teams in the PCL East Division meet for their first series of 2022 after playing 29 games against one another during the 2021 season. They are scheduled to play a total 30 times in 2022...The Dodgers won the 2021 series, 16-13, as the Dodgers finished with a slight edge in runs (147-146) and homers (40-39) while the Express outhit OKC, 261-225. After losing five of the first six games, the Dodgers went 15-8 over the final 23 meetings, including a 9-3 record at Dell Diamond...Cristian Santana led the Dodgers with 27 hits in the series and tied with Zach Reks for a team-leading 16 RBI. Luke Raley homered six times in the series while pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx went 5-1...The first 18 games of the season between the teams were played at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, with the Dodgers going 10-8. The final 11 games of the series were played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Dodgers going 6-5 in those games and Round Rock winning four of the final six meetings...The Dodgers have won five of the last six season series between the teams...Only 371 miles separate Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from Dell Diamond, making it the shortest distance between the Dodgers and any of their PCL opponents.

Getting Offensive: The Dodgers' 13 runs Wednesday was the team's second-highest run total of the season and the fifth time they've scored at least 12 runs in a game in 2022. They surpassed the Express to become the highest-scoring team in Triple-A (211 R)...OKC has scored at least seven runs in five of the last six games and notched at least 10 hits in five of the last seven games. All nine players in the lineup last night collected at least one hit, as OKC finished with 13 hits, including eight for extra bases to tie their season high (April 10 vs. Albuquerque). They notched four doubles, one triple and three home runs...OKC also tied its season high for largest margin of victory yesterday (third time)...OKC went 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position last night and is batting .340 (35x103) over the last 10 games with RISP.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit three home runs last night for their highest single-game total since April 21 at Sacramento. It was also the fifth time this season the Dodgers homered at least three times in a game...Additionally, OKC homered in a seventh straight game Wednesday to set a new season-high for consecutive games with a homer. The Dodgers have gone deep 13 of the last 14 games, totaling 17 home runs during that time...Each of the team's last six home runs have been hit with at least one runner on base as well as 14 of the team's last 16 homers, with seven occurring with at least two runners on base. The Dodgers have hit more homers with runners on (23) than with the bases empty (16) this season.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas reached base four times last night with two hits and two walks to extend his on-base streak to 14 games and his streak of scoring at least one run to 12 straight games. He scored twice Wednesday and also collected his 20th RBI of the season. Vargas has hit safely in 11 of the 12 games during his run-scoring streak, going 18-for-45 (.400) with 10 RBI, 11 walks and 19 runs scored (.518 OBP/.644 SLG)...His 12-game streak with a run scored is the longest by any player in the Minors or Majors this season...Vargas paces the PCL with 31 runs scored this season while his 23 walks are second-most in the league. His 35 hits are fourth in the PCL while his .410 OBP is seventh and his 57 total bases are eighth. He paces the Dodgers in runs, hits and walks...Following a 3-for-17 start to begin his season and Triple-A career, the 22-year-old has slashed .317/.432/.505 since April 10 (27 games).

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks Wednesday. During his current six-game hitting streak, McKinstry is 12-for-24 (.500) with eight runs, three RBI and four multi-hit games. He now has 34 hits in 23 games (22 starts) with OKC this season, recording a multi-hit game 11 times, and his 34 hits are second-most on the team despite playing in just 23 of the team's 32 games. He currently leads the PCL with a .382 batting average, a .452 on-base percentage and four triples.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb drove in three runs last night as he went 1-for-5 in the game with a homer. He's now hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) with four homers, three doubles, 16 RBI, 10 runs scored and nine walks. He is 8-for-23 during a season-best six-game hitting streak with four extra-base hits, four walks, seven runs scored and 10 RBI.

Pillar of Strength: Kevin Pillar hit the team's final home run of the night Wednesday for his team-leading eighth homer of the season. Pillar has gone deep four times in his last five games and is 10-for-22 (.455) during the five-game stretch with 10 RBI and five runs scored...He leads OKC with 27 RBI this season and his total ranks third in the league. His 28 total runs rank second-most in the PCL, his 1.044 OPS is third, his 64 total bases and .646 SLG are both fourth and his eight homers are tied for fourth.

Three of a Kind: Jason Martin hit the OKC Dodgers' Triple-A-leading 17th triple of the season last night. Their season total is tied for second-most in the Minors with Single-A Augusta and trails only Single-A Charleston's 19 triples. Martin has three triples in his first seven games of May...Six different OKC players have hit triples this season, including four with three or more triples. Four of the league's top-nine leaders in triples are all Dodgers...Last season, the Dodgers finished with a league-low 23 triples in 129 games. They didn't collect their 17th triple until Sept. 14 in the 113th game of the season.

That's My JM: Jason Martin posted a second straight multi-hit game last night, as well as his third in the last four games and seventh in the last 13 games. Martin has 11 multi-hit games this season and has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 15-for-39 (.385) with eight RBI and nine runs scored...His 22 total runs scored this season are tied for fourth in the PCL, and he currently ranks sixth with a .320 AVG and eighth with a .409 OBP.

Omar Comin': Omar Estévez extended his season-best hitting streak to five games Wednesday with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs. During the streak he is 9-for-20 with five RBI and six runs scored...In his last seven games, he's 11-for-27 (.407) with five doubles, five RBI and four multi-hit games. Prior to April 26, Estévez was 2-for-30.

Too Many Walks in the Park: For the second straight game, the Dodgers allowed 10 walks, and yesterday Round Rock's Josh Smith became the first opponent with four walks in one game since Iowa's P.J. Higgins on Aug. 28, 2019. Last night was also the third time this season the Dodgers have walked at least 10 batters in a game, and they currently have issued the third-most walks in the PCL...As of publication time, research is still being performed to find the last time - if ever - the team allowed 10 walks in back-to-back games. There is no recorded instance of it occurring between 2002-21.

Around the Horn: Andy Burns went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk last night, totaling three RBI and three runs. Over his last five games, Burns is 6-for-17 with a double, two homers and 10 RBI...Tomás Telis has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 16-for-40 (.400) with four multi-hit games, eight RBI and seven runs scored...Over his last 9.0 innings combined, Yency Almonte has allowed just two hits and one walk with 16 strikeouts. For the season he has 25 strikeouts against one walk in 15.1 IP.

