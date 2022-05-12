El Paso Wins Over Sacramento 11-4
May 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat Sacramento 11-4 Thursday night and have won two of three against the River Cats in the series so far. El Paso has won four of its last five games overall.
The Chihuahuas trailed 3-0 in the top of the first inning but scored the next five runs to go ahead. El Paso shortstop C.J. Abrams went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Abrams has three homers and eight RBIs in his first two Triple-A games.
Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and has hit three doubles through the first two games of the series. El Paso right fielder Nomar Mazara reached base four times in the win. Aaron Northcraft pitched a scoreless ninth inning for El Paso, one day after being reinstated from the Injured List, in his first appearance of the season.
Box Score: River Cats 4, Chihuahuas 11 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Sacramento (16-17), El Paso (19-14)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2022
- OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - May 12, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Fall Short in 5-2 Loss to Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Run over Reno in 5-2 Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Thomas Two-Homer Day Not Enough in Las Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- El Paso Wins Over Sacramento 11-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Villar, Padlo homer, River Cats fall below .500 - Sacramento River Cats
- Oklahoma City Derails Round Rock with 19-0 Victory - Round Rock Express
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Reno (7:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- JJ Matijevic Homers in 3rd Straight in Space Cowboys Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Sugar Land Tops Topes, 5-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 12, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Space Cowboys Game Notes - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- $9 Berm Tickets Now on Sale for this Saturday's Mariachis Game - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Rainiers' Rally Falls Short, Reno Racks Second Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Adell Ignites Salt Lake Offense in Lopsided Victory over Las Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers' Rally Falls Short, Reno Racks Second Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- McCarthy's Hitting Streak Hits 12 Games in Reno's 7-6 Victory over Tacoma - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- El Paso Wins Over Sacramento 11-4
- Sacramento Gets By El Paso
- El Paso Wins 11-7 Win Over Sacramento
- Big Sixth Powers Chihuahuas
- El Paso Blanks Sugar Land 2-0