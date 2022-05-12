Villar, Padlo homer, River Cats fall below .500
May 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
El Paso, Texas - A strong performance from the heart of the order was not enough to lift the Sacramento River Cats (16-17) past the home El Paso Chihuahuas (19-14), as they fell 11-4 on Thursday evening.
Left fielder Jason Vosler, third baseman David Villar, and first baseman Kevin Padlo combined to go 6-for-12 with four runs and four RBIs.
Sacramento roared out to a 3-0 lead in the first when Villar doubled home Vosler, and scored on Padlo's home run.
In addition to his first-inning RBI double, Villar bashed a solo home run in the sixth. The 25-year-old extended his league-leading RBIs to 34 and tied Las Vegas catcher Shea Langeliers for the PCL lead with 11 home runs.
The Chihuahuas would score five straight over the first three innings, two coming on a home run by shortstop C.J. Abrams, to take a lead they would not relinquish.
An error spoiled an otherwise strong performance by Sacramento reliever Wei-Chieh Huang. Huang entered in the third inning for righty Tristan Beck (0-1), and struck out three while allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks in 3.2 innings.
Right-hander Raynel Espinal (2-0, 1.74) looks to earn his third straight win, taking on El Paso righty Pedro Avila (0-1, 5.06) on Friday at 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Catcher Jhonny Pereda notched his fifth multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double.
Abrams, the No. 9 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline, went 3-for-5 with three runs, a home run, and three RBIs for El Paso. In two games this series Abrams has five runs, three homers, and eight RBIs.
