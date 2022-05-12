Thomas Two-Homer Day Not Enough in Las Vegas

The Salt Lake Bees rallied once to tie the game, but their second rally fell a run short, as the Las Vegas Aviators prevailed 7-6 to move back into a tie for first in the PCL West Division with the Bees. Down 4-0, Salt Lake scored two in the fourth on a solo home run by Dillon Thomas and a sacrifice fly by Monte Harrison and then tied the game in the fifth on a two run homer by Thomas.

Las Vegas regained the lead with three runs in the sixth inning off of Wander Suero (2-3), but the Bees scored one in the seventh on a double steal with Jo Adell swiping home. In the ninth with one out, Matt Duffy was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a double by Adell. Duffy scored on an infield single to get Salt Lake to within one, but the last two batters were retired, stranding Adell at third. Thomas had a huge game at the plate with four hits, including two homers, and four runs batted in.

