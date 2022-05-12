Thomas Two-Homer Day Not Enough in Las Vegas
May 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees rallied once to tie the game, but their second rally fell a run short, as the Las Vegas Aviators prevailed 7-6 to move back into a tie for first in the PCL West Division with the Bees. Down 4-0, Salt Lake scored two in the fourth on a solo home run by Dillon Thomas and a sacrifice fly by Monte Harrison and then tied the game in the fifth on a two run homer by Thomas.
Las Vegas regained the lead with three runs in the sixth inning off of Wander Suero (2-3), but the Bees scored one in the seventh on a double steal with Jo Adell swiping home. In the ninth with one out, Matt Duffy was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a double by Adell. Duffy scored on an infield single to get Salt Lake to within one, but the last two batters were retired, stranding Adell at third. Thomas had a huge game at the plate with four hits, including two homers, and four runs batted in.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2022
- OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - May 12, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Fall Short in 5-2 Loss to Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Run over Reno in 5-2 Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Thomas Two-Homer Day Not Enough in Las Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- El Paso Wins Over Sacramento 11-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Villar, Padlo homer, River Cats fall below .500 - Sacramento River Cats
- Oklahoma City Derails Round Rock with 19-0 Victory - Round Rock Express
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Reno (7:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- JJ Matijevic Homers in 3rd Straight in Space Cowboys Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Sugar Land Tops Topes, 5-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 12, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Space Cowboys Game Notes - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- $9 Berm Tickets Now on Sale for this Saturday's Mariachis Game - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Rainiers' Rally Falls Short, Reno Racks Second Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Adell Ignites Salt Lake Offense in Lopsided Victory over Las Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- Rainiers' Rally Falls Short, Reno Racks Second Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- McCarthy's Hitting Streak Hits 12 Games in Reno's 7-6 Victory over Tacoma - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.