Space Cowboys Game Notes

May 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







KINGS OF León : Pedro León went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Wednesday. His homer traveled 451 feet, matching Lewis Brinson for the longest from the Space Cowboys this season. León is hitting .302 (16x53) with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, eight RBI and six stolen bases over his last 15 games. León is tied for the Pacific Coast League lead with nine doubles. He's also tied for second in the PCL with 16 extra-base hits, fourth with 10 stolen bases and tied for sixth with 17 walks.

CLEAR FOR TAKEOFF: The Space Cowboys have hit 18 home runs through their nine games in May, trailing just Round Rock (19) for the most in the Pacific Coast League during the month.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.