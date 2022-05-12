Adell Ignites Salt Lake Offense in Lopsided Victory over Las Vegas

The Salt Lake Bees moved into sole possession of first place for the first time this season with a 10-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Wednesday night. Starting pitcher Jake Kalish (3-1) went six and two-third innings for the win. He allowed just two runs aon four hits with a personal season high of eight strikeouts.

The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the first on a 460-foot home run off the bat of Jo Adell. They would extend their lead in the third on a two run double by Dillon Thomas and broke the game open with four runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run homer by Colby Fitch, the first roundtripper of his Triple-A career. They would add three more in the seventh on a two run double by Adell and a sacrifice fly by Brendon Davis. Adell would lead the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in, while Thomas and Fitch added two RBI each. With the offensive outburst, Salt Lake has tied a franchise record, scoring in double figures for the fourth consecutive game.

