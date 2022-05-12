Aces Fall Short in 5-2 Loss to Rainiers
May 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (16-17) struggled to produce runs in a 5-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (10-23) Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.
Trailing 3-0 in the top of the fifth, Jake McCarthy opened up Reno's scoring with an RBI double to center and extended his hitting streak to 13 games. McCarthy finished the night with a 2-for-4 performance with a run batted in.
In his first game after being activated from the injured list, Grayson Greiner made an immediate impact with an RBI single in the sixth inning to cut Tacoma's lead to 4-2. Despite the slim two-run deficit, the Aces were unable to plate a run resulting in the 5-2 loss.
Tommy Henry (1-2) took the loss after 3.2 innings of three-run ball on three hits and fanned three batters.
Taylor Widener recorded a game-high five strikeouts in two scoreless innings of relief and allowed just one hit against Tacoma.
Aces Notables:
Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, RBI, and extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, R.
Yadiel Rivera: 2-for-4.
Grayson Greiner: 1-for-3, RBI, BB.
Taylor Widener: 2.0 IP, 0 ER on 1 H, 0, 5 K's.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game road series with the Tacoma Rainiers before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, May 17. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.
