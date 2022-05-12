Rainiers Run over Reno in 5-2 Win

May 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (10-23) secured their first win of this homestand on Thursday night, and never trailed the Reno Aces (16-17) in a 5-2 victory. Tacoma drew eight walks and stole five bases to aid their cause and won despite being out-hit 8-6 (3 HR).

The Rainiers broke the seal in the second inning, when Erick Mejia lifted his third homer of the year, a two-run shot to left field. Brian O'Keefe set the table with a leadoff walk. It was 3-0 Tacoma an inning later when O'Keefe ripped a double into the left field gap, scoring Sam Haggerty after a leadoff walk of his own (2 SB).

Left-hander Tommy Milone made his second start of the season for the Rainiers since coming off the injured list, and threw 41 pitches over 3.0 shutout innings: 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K. Aces starter Tommy Henry threw 76 pitches, lasted 3.2 innings, and issued six walks: 3 H, 3 ER, 3 K.

Reno was on the board in the fifth, when Jake McCarthy doubled home a walk. Tacoma quickly restored its three-run lead in the home fifth, when Zach Green launched his team-leading eighth homer to left field; the solo shot was his fourth homer in five games. Green has also hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games.

The Aces cut the lead to two again in the sixth, when Dominic Canzone (single, SB) scored on a two-out RBI single by Grayson Greiner, making it a 4-2 affair. Tacoma once again held serve and volleyed back in the home half, with Marcus Wilson's fifth homer, another solo shot to left.

The score remained 5-2 in the eighth, when Nick Ramirez came on for the save and pitched two scoreless innings to wrap it up (0 BB, 1 K). It was Ramirez's first save of the season.

Tacoma, who leads all of Triple-A Baseball with 57 stolen bases in 33 games, equaled a season-high with five steals on Thursday, matching a 4-2 home win over Sugar Land on April 20.

The fourth game of this series will be Friday night at Cheney Stadium. RHP Konner Wade is scheduled to start for Tacoma, against Reno RHP Drey Jameson; first pitch at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.