Suero's Solo Shot Helps Brooklyn Surge to Franchise Record 13th Shutout & Series-Opening Win Over Wilmington, 6-0
September 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a three hit night - including a solo home run - from C Chris Suero, the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 6-0, on Tuesday night. The win marks Brooklyn's 13th shutout victory of the season, extending their franchise record.
Lovely night for a stroll...
Suero was not the only Cyclones player to register three base knocks. LF Kellum Clark finished his night 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. The Mississippi State product finished with two runs batted in. Beyond Suero and Clark, all nine Brooklyn starters reached base safely, while seven of nine recorded at least one base hit.
LHP Zach Thornton was stellar for his second straight turn through the rotation. The 2023 Mets draftee tossed 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out six and walking one. The free pass was only the second surrendered in Thornton's sixth game at the High-A level.
Zach Thornton is through 5.0 shutout frames, with 5 strikeouts for the southpaw.
After Thornton, a quartet of relievers, including a pair of minor league rehabbers, silenced the Wilmington bats the rest of the way. RHPs Alan Perdomo, Kyle Crick, Ty Adock and Justin Lawson combined on 3.2 scoreless relief innings. The group pinched out a combined five while walking just two.
Brooklyn got the scoring started right from the jump. After the first two men reached to start the game, Suero began the run scoring with an RBI base knock.
One inning later, Clark kickstarted his productive night at the plate with a sacrifice fly.
In the home half of the fifth, the 'Clones began a stretch of four straight frames with a run. First, with a runner on second and two outs, Suero came home to score all the way from second on a throwing error committed by Willmington SS Armando Cruz.
In the sixth, Clark powered a grounder through the left side for an RBI single to make it a 4-0 ballgame.
Suero's solo blast to left pushed the Brooklyn lead to five in the seventh.
The 'Clones put the finishing touches on things in the eighth, when DH Estarling Mercado scored on an RBI fielder's choice from SS Boston Baro in his Maimonides Park debut.
Brooklyn and Wilmington return to action on Wednesday night from Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 7:00. RHP Saul Garcia (NR) takes the ball for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose Blue Rocks RHP Bryan Caceres (3-8, 4.97 ERA).
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2024
- Grasshoppers Drop 5-4 to the Hot Rods in the First Game of Their Final Home Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Claws Fall 6-5 in Series Opener Tuesday at Aberdeen - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Suero's Solo Shot Helps Brooklyn Surge to Franchise Record 13th Shutout & Series-Opening Win Over Wilmington, 6-0 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Crawdads Drop Opener to Rome - Hickory Crawdads
- Drive Fall 4-0 to Dash; Officially Eliminated from Playoff Contention - Greenville Drive
- Hot Rods Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-4 Win in Greensboro - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Walk off Asheville - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Swanson, Gomez Take Home Astros' August Honors - Asheville Tourists
- Aidan Miller Promoted to Double-A Reading - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn Cyclones Stories
- Suero's Solo Shot Helps Brooklyn Surge to Franchise Record 13th Shutout & Series-Opening Win Over Wilmington, 6-0
- Cyclones Use Six-Run Seventh to Down Dash in Road Finale
- Brooklyn Bested by Winston-Salem in Walk-off, Seesaw Affair
- Brooklyn Scores Five in First, Batters Winston-Salem, 9-2
- Brooklyn Can't Wiggle Past Winston-Salem in Extras