Claws Fall 6-5 in Series Opener Tuesday at Aberdeen

September 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws fell 6-5 to Aberdeen on Tuesday at Leidos Field in the first of the final six game series of the season.

The BlueClaws loss, coupled with Hudson Valley's win over Asheville, means the BlueClaws elimination number has fallen to one.

Aberdeen scored three times in the first inning off Casey Steward, one on a bases loaded walk and two on a single by Ryan Stafford.

Keaton Anthony and Bryan Rincon added RBI singles in the top of the third to pull the Claws within a run. However, Aberdeen answered with two more on a groundout by Leandro Arias on which a throwing error allowed a second run to score. Elio Prado added an RBI single off Danny Wilkinson in the fourth before Anthony added an RBI single in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-3.

Jordan Viars launched a two-run home run, his first with the BlueClaws and 13th overall this year, in the top of the eighth, but the BlueClaws would get no closer.

Tyler Burch, who pitched with Jersey Shore in 2021, earned the save for Aberdeen.

Steward (4-3) was charged with five runs, four earned, in 3.1 innings. He walked six and struck out four.

Anthony had three hits and Viars had two for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The BlueClaws continue their series in Aberdeen on Wednesday. RHP Jack Dallas starts for Jersey Shore.

