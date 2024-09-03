Aidan Miller Promoted to Double-A Reading

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws SS Aidan Miller was promoted to Double-A Reading, it was announced by the Phillies on Tuesday.

Miller finished his BlueClaws career by going 5-5 in his final BlueClaws appearance on Sunday, which included his sixth Jersey Shore home run. He debuted with the BlueClaws on June 11th, two days after his 20th birthday, and hit .247 with six home runs, 32 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, a .353 on-base percentage, and .797 OPS.

With his five-hit game on Sunday, Miller became the 11th BlueClaw with five hits in a game. He is also the second to do so this year, following William Bergolla who did it on June 9th at Greensboro.

Miller will be re-united in Reading with OF Justin Crawford. The two were teammates with the BlueClaws from Miller's arrival on June 11th to Crawford's promotion on July 12th. They also played together in the MLB Futures Game in Arlington.

Miller was the 16th former Phillies first-round pick to play for the BlueClaws.

