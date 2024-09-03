Renegades Walk off Asheville

September 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their tenth walk-off win of the season on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park, coming from behind to defeat the Asheville Tourists, 4-3. Hudson Valley's magic number to clinch a postseason berth is down to 2.

Dylan Jasso delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and one out, scoring Josh Moylan to break a 3-3 tie for the win.

The scoring opened in the top of the third when Ryan Johnson walked and Justin Trimble drove him home with an RBI double off Josh Grosz. The next batter, Anthony Huezo, drilled a two-run homer to extend the Asheville advantage to 3-0.

After the third Grosz settled in beautifully, throwing seven innings with six strikeouts while retiring the last 14 batters he faced. It was his third consecutive quality start and fourth in his last five starts with the Renegades. Since June 28 between Tampa and Hudson Valley, the right-hander has allowed just eight earned runs in 59.0 innings, a 1.22 ERA.

After walks to Roc Riggio and George Lombard in the seventh, a double steal put runners at second and third. Riggio then proceeded to successfully execute a daring straight steal of home with Omar Martinez at the plate to make it 3-1.

In the bottom of the eighth Jackson Castillo led off with a walk and stole second. Antonio Gomez lined a double to center to score Castillo and make it 3-2 Tourists. The next batter, Riggio, tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single to left-center.

Sebastian Keane and Blane Abeyta (3-2) continued the dominant pitching behind Grosz, throwing two perfect innings out of the bullpen. The three pitchers combined to retire 20 batters in a row to finish the game, not allowing a baserunner after the third inning.

After a walk to Moylan in the ninth, Garrett Martin doubled to put runners at second and third. Castillo was intentionally walked before Jasso provided the game-winning single off Franny Cobos (6-2) in the next at-bat.

The Renegades and Tourists continue their series on Wednesday night, with the Gades having the potential to clinch a playoff spot. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Trent Sellers (6-3, 2.18) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while RHP Nic Swanson (3-8, 5.03) gets the start for Asheville. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

