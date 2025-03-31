Hudson Valley Renegades 2025 Break Camp Roster Announced

March 31, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The New York Yankees today have announced the 2025 Break Camp Roster for the Hudson Valley Renegades. The talent-laden roster features six of the Top 20 prospects in the New York Yankees organization, including five pitchers.

The Renegades roster is highlighted by INF George Lombard (Baseball America #2, MLB Pipeline #2), 2024 Yankees first round pick RHP Ben Hess (Baseball America #4, MLB Pipeline #4), RHP Bryce Cunningham (Baseball America #5, MLB Pipeline #6), RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Baseball America #16, MLB Pipeline #8), RHP Carlos Lagrange (Baseball America #15, MLB Pipeline #19), and LHP Kyle Carr (Baseball America #23, MLB Pipeline #20).

The roster features 21 returning players from the 2023 and 2024 South Atlantic League North Division Championship teams, and nine newcomers.

PITCHERS

The pitching staff projects to be among the best, deepest, and most prospect-laden in Minor League Baseball. Among the 17 pitchers on the squad, returners Carr, RHP Cole Ayers, RHP Ocean Gabonia, LHP Geoff Gilbert, RHP Josh Grosz, RHP Sebastian Keane, RHP Matt Keating, RHP Hueston Morrill, RHP Bryce Warrecker, and RHP Tyrone Yulie are joined by newcomers Hess, Cunningham, Rodriguez-Cruz, Lagrange, LHP Will Brian, RHP Christopher Kean, and RHP Hayden Merda. The return of Ayers, Gabonia, Gilbert, Keane, Keating and Morrill from 2024 project to give Hudson Valley one of the strongest bullpens in the South Atlantic League. The addition of Kean, who had a 1.07 ERA in 25 games between the FCL and Tampa helps bolster that unit. Yulie returns to the Renegades after spending the 2023 season as a starter for the 'Gades. He along with Merda missed the 2024 season due to injury. Brian was limited to one game in 2024 due to injury.

With Hess and Cunningham, the Renegades feature the top two picks of the Yankees' 2024 Draft class.

CATCHERS

The catchers are returners Antonio Gomez and Omar Martinez joined by Tomas Frick, the Yankees' 15th round pick in 2023 out of the University of North Carolina. Gomez has been named by Baseball America as the Best Defensive Catcher in the Yankees organization in his career, and has appeared in Top 30 prospect lists as well. In 133 games with the Renegades across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Gomez clobbered 32 doubles, one shy of tying Jared Serna for the club record. Martinez tied for the team lead with 13 home runs last year, and posted a .374 OBP, the third-best mark in the South Atlantic League.

INFIELDERS

Hudson Valley's infield is led by familiar faces to Renegades fans in Lombard, Brenny Escanio, Coby Morales, Josh Moylan, and Kiko Romero alongside newcomer Jose Colmenares. Moylan and Romero both played extensively at both first and third base for the Renegades in 2024, and carry with them potent left-handed bats. Lombard projects to hold down the everyday starting shortstop role after a successful stint with the Renegades at the end of 2024 and a headline-grabbing performance in spring training. Escanio and Colmenares provide veteran utility around the infield, with the ability to play second base, third base and shortstop. Morales adds another strong left-handed bat at first base, and also has the ability to play left and right field.

OUTFIELDERS

The outfield is completely comprised of players who spent time with the Renegades in 2024 with a unit of Jace Avina, Jackson Castillo, Anthony Hall, and Brendan Jones. Avina made himself a fan-favorite last season with his steady defensive play in centerfield, and powerful bat which resulted in 24 doubles and 10 home runs in 92 games. Castillo was a huge part of the Renegades' August surge in 2024, batting .314/.383/.514 with 20 RBIs in 21 games down the stretch. Jones became the first member of the Yankees' 2024 Draft Class to reach the Renegades last August, and hit .234/.429/.404 and went an incredible 13-for-13 on stolen base attempts in 15 games. Hall's 2024 season was hampered by injuries, but when healthy, he showed the promise that made him a 4th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

The Hudson Valley Renegades roster stands at the South Atlantic League maximum of 30 players.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.