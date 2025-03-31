Spartanburgers Announce Multi-Faceted Partnership with Ingles and WSPA/WYCW

Spartanburg, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers are proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Ingles Markets and WSPA-TV/WYCW-TV, bringing fans enhanced experiences both at home and at the ballpark.

As part of the collaboration, Ingles Markets will serve as the official grocer and pharmacy of the Spartanburgers, while WSPA 7 will be the team's official broadcast television partner. Thanks to Ingles' support, select Spartanburgers games will air on sister station, WYCW 62, giving fans even more opportunities to stay connected with their team.

"We are so excited to unveil these partnerships, which come together in a dynamic way to showcase the Spartanburgers," said Luke Feisal, Assistant General Manager of the Spartanburgers. "Both Ingles and WSPA have made tremendous community-driven impacts in the Upstate, and we couldn't be more thrilled to deepen these relationships and continue elevating Spartanburg."

Select Broadcast Coverage on CW 62

As part of the partnership, 15 Spartanburgers home games will be broadcast on CW 62, including Opening Night on April 15 and a special July Fourth game. Award-winning 7NEWS Sports Director Pete Yanity will handle play-by-play duties, with Ian Unsworth and Andrew Selover providing color commentary. Coverage will begin five minutes before the first pitch on CW 62.

"We're thrilled to team up with the Spartanburgers to deliver exclusive digital and broadcast content to our fans," said Kenny Lawrence, General Manager of WSPA and WYCW. "Bringing select games to CW 62, with the renowned Pete Yanity calling the action makes this an incredible opportunity for viewers."

Beyond game coverage, WSPA's presence will extend into Fifth Third Park with weather reports on the right-center field video board, a live morning news show from the ballpark, and webcams integrated into both WSPA programming and Spartanburgers home broadcasts.

Ingles' Impact at the Ballpark and Beyond

Throughout the season, Ingles will play a leading role in the Spartanburgers' community initiatives, including Copa De La Diversión, Minor League Baseball's campaign celebrating Latin American culture, and The Nine, which honors the history of Negro League baseball. Additionally, for every strikeout recorded by a Spartanburgers pitcher, Ingles will donate to charity as part of the Strike Out Hunger campaign.

"Ingles is so excited to add the Spartanburgers to our ongoing broadcast partnership with Nexstar," said Melissa Leavell, Advertising Director for Ingles Markets. "This is an amazing stadium where you can count on great baseball and family fun right in the heart of our community. We are thrilled to be part of the team."

Fans at Fifth Third Park will experience Ingles' presence firsthand. The company is sponsoring a marketplace on the main concourse, has founding partner signage on the left field wall, and will host a special Cooking Apron Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on July 25 when the Spartanburgers take on the Aberdeen IronBirds. Ingles is the presenting sponsor of all Spartanburgers games aired on linear television.

Engaging Fans with WSPA Wednesdays

WSPA will bring unique fan experiences to the ballpark with "WSPA Wednesdays." On these special nights:

Beginning May 21, Waggy Wednesdays will allow fans to bring their dogs to the park and enjoy the game with their four-legged friends.

A youth MC will take over the ballpark microphone for a half-inning, adding a fun, interactive element to the game.

Defensive double plays during the game will be presented as a "WSPA Double Play", both at home and on the road.

Additionally, the Spartanburgers and WSPA will collaborate on social media campaigns, offering fans chances to win tickets and team merchandise.

With these partnerships, the Spartanburgers, Ingles, and WSPA are coming together to enhance the fan experience, deepen community engagement, and bring even more excitement to Spartanburg baseball.

