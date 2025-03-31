BlueClaws Announce Break Camp Roster

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - In conjunction with the Phillies, the BlueClaws announced their 2025 Break Camp roster on Tuesday. The first game of the season is set for Friday in Hudson Valley and Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is Tuesday, April 8th against Aberdeen.

The roster includes seven of the top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, in the Phillies organization: #9 IF Devin Saltiban, #14 IF Bryan Rincon, #15 IF Carson DeMartini, #17 LHP Mavis Graves, #18 RHP Alex McFarlane, #27 RHP Micah Ottenbreit, and #29 OF Dylan Campbell.

You can find the Break Camp Roster below (click here to download a PDF version).

PITCHERS - Luis Avila, Andrew Baker, Brandon Beckel, Augusto Calderon, Ethan Chenault, Aaron Combs, Jaydenn Estanista, Drew Garrett, Mavis Graves, Estibenzon Jimenez, Tommy McCollum, Alex McFarlane, Micah Ottenbreit, Luke Russo, Casey Steward, Paxton Thompson, Braydon Tucker.

CATCHERS - Luis Caicuto, Luke Davis, Jordan Dissin, Jared Thomas

INFIELDERS - Zach Arnold, Carson DeMartini, Bryan Rincon, Devin Saltiban, Bryson Ware

OUTFIELDERS - Pierce Bennett, Dylan Campbell, Raylin Heredia, Eduardo Lopez, Jordan Viars.

Graves makes his BlueClaws debut this year after a stellar season with Clearwater last year when he had a 3.64 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 84 innings. His 12.5 Ks/9 were the second most among Low-A pitchers (min. 75 innings).

McFarlane makes his BlueClaws debut this year as well. From St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, he went to the University of Miami and was a 4th round pick in 2022. McFarlane missed last year with injury but struck out 69 batters in 50 innings with Clearwater in 2023.

Combs was acquired from the White Sox on New Year's Day. He was an 8th round pick of the White Sox in 2024 out of the University of Tennessee, where he was their closer and got the last out in their College World Series-clinching win over Texas A&M in June.

Among the returnees are Russo (2.86 ERA in seven starts), Steward (3.46 ERA in 10 starts), and Tucker (3.02 ERA in eight starts), all members of the BlueClaws rotation at the end of the 2024 season.

Saltiban, a 3rd round pick in 2023 from Hilo High School in Hawaii, hit 18 home runs last year (17 with Clearwater and one with the FCL Phillies), most among players on the break camp roster. He added 22 stolen bases while only being caught twice.

DeMartini is the lone member of the Phillies 2024 draft class to open the season with the BlueClaws. He was a 4th round pick from Virginia Tech, where he hit 46 home runs in three years. Last year, DeMartini hit .315 with two home runs in 24 games with Clearwater. DeMartini was on the Phillies Spring Breakout roster and hit the game winning home run in the win over Pirates prospects on March 14th.

Campbell was a 4th round pick of the Dodgers in 2023 from the University of Texas. He hit 10 home runs and stole 42 bases with Great Lakes (High-A) in 2024 and was acquired by the Phillies from the Dodgers in January.

Among the returning position players are Zach Arnold, who had a 15 game hitting streak through August 12th last year and was promoted to Reading three days later. Jordan Dissin, who led the BlueClaws with nine home runs last year, also returns to ShoreTown. Jordan Viars, a third round pick in 2021, had 14 home runs last year, 12 with Clearwater including three in one game, and two with the BlueClaws. Both of his BlueClaws home runs came in the final week of the regular season.

The BlueClaws roster includes four players that were acquired by the Phillies in the off-season: RHP Augusto Calderon (Minor League Rule-5 from the Cardinals), RHP Aaron Combs (from the White Sox for LHP Tyler Gilbert), OF Dylan Campbell (from the Dodgers for international bonus pool money), and OF Eduardo Lopez (Minor League Rule-5 from the Red Sox).

Greg Brodzinski returns to manage the BlueClaws for a third straight season. In two years under Brodzinski, the BlueClaws have had a winning record in all four halves and are the only team of the 30 High-A clubs to have won at least 71 games in each of the last two seasons.

The BlueClaws open the season on Friday at Hudson Valley (Yankees) and return to ShoreTown Ballpark for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore against Aberdeen (Orioles) on Tuesday, April 8th. Fireworks follow the Opening Night game and tickets to that game, and all 2025 home games, are on sale now online at BlueClaws.com.

