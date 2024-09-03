Grasshoppers Drop 5-4 to the Hot Rods in the First Game of Their Final Home Series
September 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped 5-4 in the first game of its home series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday, September 3. The Hot Rods improved to 39-19 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 31-29 as Bowling Green outhit Greensboro 10-6.
Catcher Omar Alfonzo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Duce Gourson, Shawn Ross, Josiah Sightler, and Kalae Harrison.
Leading at the plate for the Hot Rods was outfielder Homer Bush Jr. as he went 3-5 with tree RBI. Infielder Mac Horvath followed close behind as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Hits for Bowling Green were also recorded by Gregory Barrios, Colton Ledbetter, Brock Jones, Tatem Levins, and Hunter Haas.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher J.P. Massey as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up six hits and three earned runs on 4.1 innings of work. Alessandro Ercolani took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 6-2 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Ty Johnson as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up two hits and one earned run on 3.1 innings of work. Drew Sommers recorded the win for the Hot Rods and improved to 6-3 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back in action at home tomorrow, Wednesday, September 4 for White Claw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.
