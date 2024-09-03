Renegades Game Notes

September 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (68-57, 35-25) vs. Asheville Tourists (50-74, 22-38)

RHP Josh Grosz (3-2, 2.67 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Nezuh (1-2, 2.70 ERA)

| Game 126 | Home Game 61 | Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

FINAL STRETCH: With six games to go in the regular season, the Renegades hold a three-game lead in the SAL North over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in the second half. After splitting a crucial series with Jersey Shore last week, they return home this week to host Asheville for the final series of the regular season. HV is looking to make the playoffs for the second straight year and sixth time in the past eight seasons.

MAGIC NUMBER 3: The Renegades magic number to clinch a playoff berth is down to three with six games left. Any combination of Renegades wins and Jersey Shore losses for the remainder of the season clinches the North Division Second Half title for the Gades. The Renegades won consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday. With a better head-to-head record in the second half, this gives Hudson Valley the tiebreaker over the BlueClaws. In the first three seasons of the High-A East/SAL era of Renegades baseball, the club has won two SAL North Division Championships (2021 & 2023).

'GADES ARE HOT: WIth a win on Saturday, the Renegades are 22-9 (.710) in their last 31 games. The Renegades finished 11-1 at home against Wilmington this season. Hudson Valley has won 16 of its last 19 games at Heritage Financial Park, including a six-game sweep of Jersey Shore and seven-game sweep of Wilmington. The Renegades have a 24-6 record at home in the second half.

ROC IS CLUTCH: In two crucial games on Saturday and Sunday, Roc Riggio provided a boost offensively that the Renegades needed. After a three-run homer on Saturday, Riggio launched a grand slam on Sunday for his 11th long ball of the season. Riggio drove in seven runs, had four hits, and scored three runs in the two games, both resulting in Hudson Valley wins.

GRAND SLAMS: After one grand slam in the team's first 106 games, the Renegades have hit three grand slams in their 19 games, including two last week against Jersey Shore. After a grand slam by Jackson Castillo at home on August 13th, Brendan Jones and Roc Riggio added grand salamis of their own at ShoreTown Ballpark.

AN UNFAMILIAR FACE: In their final regular season series of the season, the Renegades return home to face the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for the first time in franchise history. Since the reorganization of the South Atlantic League, the Tourists are the final member of the SAL that the Renegades have not yet faced. Hudson Valley will welcome Asheville again to Heritage Financial Park in July of 2025. This week, the Renegades will look to continue their dominance at home against an Asheville team that enters just 22-38 in the second half.

THE NEW GUYS: Over the last three weeks, new additions to the Renegades have a provided a spark offensively. In his first ten High-A games, Brendan Jones has been on base 17 times. Jones hit a grand slam on Thursday night, driving in five runs. He has two long balls, eight walks and seven stolen bases already in High-A. Coby Morales has 14 hits in his first 11 games with the Renegades and has seven RBIs and seven runs scored. Jackson Castillo has been stellar in his month with the Renegades. Castillo was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI on Sunday. He is hitting .315 in High-A and has 16 RBIs in 15 games with the Renegades. The College of Southern Nevada product has a hit in 10 of 15 games at the High-A level.

YOUTH RULES: George Lombard has come alive at the plate over the past week. During a current seven-game hitting streak, the 19-year-old is 13-for-30 (.433) at the plate, with five doubles and a 1.085 OPS. Of his 21 hits with the Renegades this season, 13 of them have come during this stretch, including all of his extra-base hits.

ALL THEY DO IS WIN: Since the start of the 2012 season, the Hudson Valley Renegades have an incredible .571 winning percentage, the second-best in MiLB behind only Bowling Green (.574) among active teams (min. 800 games). The third-place team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, sports a .551 winning percentage.

MARTIN MASHING: Garrett Martin has been massive during this stretch run for Hudson Valley. The Renegades outfielder has 20 hits in his last 18 games (since 8/13), batting .345/.466/.655 in that span with an 1.055 OPS. After a remarkable series at the plate vs Wilmington from August 20-25, Martin earned SAL Player of the Week. In seven games, Martin was 8-for-21 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, 10 runs scored, and eight walks. The Renegades outfielder reached base an astounding 17 times in the series. Martin was the first Renegades player to win a SAL Weekly Award this season, after Hudson Valley had six weekly award winners in 2023.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Saturday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.34 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranks seventh among all full-season Minor League teams in ERA. With a shutout on Thursday night, the Renegades have thrown a team-record 17 shutouts this season, which also leads MiLB, and have recorded seven shutouts in their last 22 games. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.48 ERA, which is the best in MiLB, just ahead of the Midland Rockhounds (AA, OAK) who have a 2.50 team ERA.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has allowed more than two earned runs in a start only twice since July 28, a stretch of 31 games. In that span, Hudson Valley starters have a 2.57 ERA in 129.2 IP, the sixth-best mark in MiLB. Overall, Renegades starters have a 3.51 ERA in 2024, 18th--best in MiLB..

BUYING WHAT HE'S SELLING: Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Thursday, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and inducing five groundball outs. The right-hander has an absurd 0.42 ERA in his last 43.0 frames dating back to June 25, with 46 strikeouts and a .114 opposing average.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 805 hits through 125 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 11 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .208 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1147 hits through 124 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: After being called up two weeks ago from Single-A Tampa, Josh Grosz has been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Grosz allowed just two earned runs in six innings while striking out five. Since being called up, the right-hander has allowed just three earned run in 23.2 innings across four starts. In his last seven appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just four earned runs in 41.2 innings, good for a 0.87 ERA during that stretch.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 234 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, 13 more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.17 ERA (183 ER/519.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fifth-best in the minors. Blane Abeyta and Sebastian Keane provided four scoreless innings in Friday's contest. On Thursday, Yorlin Calderon, Harrison Cohen, and Mason Vinyard combined for 5.2 scoreless innings behind Trent Sellers, striking out five while being charged with just four hits.

'GADES THROW ANOTHER NO-HITTER: After the Renegades had two no-hitters in the first 29 years of its history, the Renegades tossed a no-no on Thursday in game two of a doubleheader for the second time in a little over a month. Trent Sellers, Mason Vinyard, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one batter to reach safely in seven innings, with no Blue Rocks getting on base after the second inning. Sellers has been a part of both no-hitters this season, one as a starter and one as a reliever. On July 19, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and their first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 71-for-86 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 51 games. Hudson Valley stole three bases on Thursday.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last three weeks. The Renegades catcher had a 17-game on-base streak snapped last Friday, where he was 21-for-56 (.375) at the plate with eight doubles, a triple, two home run, 10 RBIs, and 17 runs scored. However, over his last 24 games, Gomez is still hitting .309 with 14 extra-base hits and a .955 OPS. He has boosted his average from .169 to .235 in the last 24 games. Gomez was on base three times on Thursday and scored two runs.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 26 of their last 52 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in 17 of the last 30 games, Hudson Valley is now 35-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. The Renegades did not commit an error in their 5-2 win over Jersey Shore on Saturday. However, the Renegades committed three errors in a 6-3 defeat on Friday night. It marked the second time they had committed three errors or more in the last two weeks.

