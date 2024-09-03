Drive Fall 4-0 to Dash; Officially Eliminated from Playoff Contention
September 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
The Greenville Drive (34-27, 60-67) fell 4-0 to the Winston-Salem Dash (27-34, 58-69) Tuesday night at Fluor Field, officially ending their playoff and title-defense hopes, as the Dash chipped in three runs in the fifth and one in the eighth to carry the night.
The loss marked the fourth time in the last 10 games the Drive have failed to score a run.
Starter Blake Wehunt held the Dash hitless through four innings, the lone base runners coming via walks in the early going. By the fifth, the Dash cracked the code on Wehunt, riffling off a leadoff double followed by a single to put runners on the corners. Wehunt bounced a wild pitch allowing Ryan Galanie to score from third for the 1-0 lead.
After a walk and two quick outs, Miguel Santos and Caden Connor rapped RBI-singles to put the Dash outfront 3-0.
Wehunt ultimately exited the game after the fifth, allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
The Drive offense continued to lag, picking up five singles on the night, none in succession to start a rally. The Drive ultimately left six on base, going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
Zach Fogell took over on the mound in the sixth, working two innings allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts before handing the ball over to Adam Smith in the eighth.
Ryan Galanie boosted the lead to 4-0 in the eighth with a solo shot over the Greenville Monster off Smith. Smith ultimately tossed two innings allowing three hits while picking up a strikeout.
The Drive return to action on Wednesday, September 4 at Fluor Field for game two of the six-game series with the Dash. The Dash lead the series, 1-0.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2024
- Grasshoppers Drop 5-4 to the Hot Rods in the First Game of Their Final Home Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Claws Fall 6-5 in Series Opener Tuesday at Aberdeen - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Suero's Solo Shot Helps Brooklyn Surge to Franchise Record 13th Shutout & Series-Opening Win Over Wilmington, 6-0 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Crawdads Drop Opener to Rome - Hickory Crawdads
- Drive Fall 4-0 to Dash; Officially Eliminated from Playoff Contention - Greenville Drive
- Hot Rods Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-4 Win in Greensboro - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Walk off Asheville - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Swanson, Gomez Take Home Astros' August Honors - Asheville Tourists
- Aidan Miller Promoted to Double-A Reading - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Drive Stories
- Drive Fall 4-0 to Dash; Officially Eliminated from Playoff Contention
- Drive Down Hot Rods 6-1; Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
- Drive Allow Four in the Eighth, Fall 6-2 to Hot Rods
- Drive Allow Four in the Eighth, Fall 6-2 to Hot Rods
- Drive Held to One Hit in 7-0 Blanking by Hot Rods