Drive Fall 4-0 to Dash; Officially Eliminated from Playoff Contention

September 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Greenville Drive (34-27, 60-67) fell 4-0 to the Winston-Salem Dash (27-34, 58-69) Tuesday night at Fluor Field, officially ending their playoff and title-defense hopes, as the Dash chipped in three runs in the fifth and one in the eighth to carry the night.

The loss marked the fourth time in the last 10 games the Drive have failed to score a run.

Starter Blake Wehunt held the Dash hitless through four innings, the lone base runners coming via walks in the early going. By the fifth, the Dash cracked the code on Wehunt, riffling off a leadoff double followed by a single to put runners on the corners. Wehunt bounced a wild pitch allowing Ryan Galanie to score from third for the 1-0 lead.

After a walk and two quick outs, Miguel Santos and Caden Connor rapped RBI-singles to put the Dash outfront 3-0.

Wehunt ultimately exited the game after the fifth, allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

The Drive offense continued to lag, picking up five singles on the night, none in succession to start a rally. The Drive ultimately left six on base, going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Zach Fogell took over on the mound in the sixth, working two innings allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts before handing the ball over to Adam Smith in the eighth.

Ryan Galanie boosted the lead to 4-0 in the eighth with a solo shot over the Greenville Monster off Smith. Smith ultimately tossed two innings allowing three hits while picking up a strikeout.

The Drive return to action on Wednesday, September 4 at Fluor Field for game two of the six-game series with the Dash. The Dash lead the series, 1-0.

