Hot Rods Game Notes

September 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Magic No. 1.... Despite Sunday's loss to the Greenville Drive, the Bowling Green Hot Rods are still one win away from clinching a playoff spot. Bowling Green increased their lead over Greenville from 1.5 to 5.5 games by taking five out of six this past week. The Hot Rods sit a 38-19 in the second half and 74-49 overall, which is the best record in the SAL.

Sustained Success.... If the Hot Rods clinch a postseason spot for 2024, it will continue the impressive recent playoff history. A spot in this year's playoffs means appearances in the postseason seven of the last eight years. This also includes three league titles in 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Awesome August.... A big reason for Bowling Green's massive playoff push is how great they played in the month of August. The Hot Rods ended the month with an 18-8 record, which was the team's best per month. Bowling Green lost just two games at home, while also maintaining a 2.67 ERA.

SAL Roundup.... Going into the final week of the 2024 season, the Bowling Green Hot Rods have a 5.5 game lead over the Greenville Drive in the South Division. It's shaping up to be Bowling Green and Rome in the South Division Championship Series. Hudson Valley remains 3.0 games up on Jersey Shore for the North.

Let's Make It Eight.... Kamren James extended his hitting streak to seven games on Sunday. Over that span he is batting .333 with a homer and a double. During the month of August, James hit .289 with a homer and six RBI.

