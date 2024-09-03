Crawdads Drop Opener to Rome

Hickory, NC- Garrett Baumann tossed seven shutout innings for Rome on Tuesday night as the Emperors blanked Hickory 7-0 at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads, fresh off a pair of 10-run performances against Asheville last weekend, were held to five hits in the game.

Rome plated three runs in the third inning to give Baumann all the offense he needed, as the right-hander struck out five Crawdads hitters to win his Emperors debut.

Catcher Cal Stark was brought in out of the bullpen to record the final out in the top of the ninth. Stark struck out the only batter he faced, needing just 5 pitches.

In other South Atlantic League action, Bowling Green clinched the second-half South Division title, beating Greensboro 5-4. Greenville lost to Winston-Salem 4-0, sealing the title for the Hot Rods. The South Division Championship will be a matchup between Bowling Green and Rome next week.

Tomorrow, Paul Bonzagni makes his final start for Hickory against Rome at 7pm. Crawdads Pregame will begin at 6:45pm on MiLB.tv, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

