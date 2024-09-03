Swanson, Gomez Take Home Astros' August Honors

ASHEVILLE - The Houston Astros announced their August Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for August and Asheville's Kenni Gomez and Nic Swanson were the two recipients. Both Gomez and Swanson were among the best in the South Atlantic League as well as within the Astros Minor League ranks.

Gomez joined the Tourists from Single-A Fayetteville on August 13. In Kenni's 16 games played with Asheville in August the 19-year-old outfielder recorded multiple hits in seven of them. Gomez batted .313/.352/.418 with seven RBI and seven stolen bases during that stretch. The left-handed hitter also scored 12 runs.

Swanson went 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA in six August appearances; five of them starts. The Tourists right-hander totaled 21.1 innings pitched and surrendered only nine hits. Swanson posted a 0.89 WHIP and a .125 opposing batting average and Nic's 30 strikeouts in the month of August were the eighth most in the SAL. The Bixby, Oklahoma native also boasts the South Atlantic League's sixth best ERA this year among qualified pitchers.

Gomez was signed by the Astros as a Non-Drafted Free Agent in 2022. Swanson was selected by Houston in the 16th Round of the 2021 draft out of Northeastern St.

