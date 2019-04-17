Stripers Youth Baseball Camp Now Open for Registration

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The 2019 Gwinnett Stripers Youth Baseball Camp, offering anyone ages 7-14 the opportunity to learn the game from the future stars of the Atlanta Braves, will take place from July 16-17 at Coolray Field. The Stripers are accepting registrations now through June 28.

For $125 per participant, the Youth Baseball Camp features hands-on instruction from Gwinnett Stripers players and coaches from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. Participants will also receive a camp t-shirt, lunch on both days, an opportunity for player autographs and pictures following the final day of camp, and two Field Box tickets for the Stripers' home game on July 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley.

A registration form can be found online at GoStripers.com/youth-camp. Registration is open until June 28, but parents and guardians are encouraged to register participants early, as space is limited.

For more information on the 2019 Gwinnett Stripers Youth Baseball Camp, contact Jerry Pennington at jerry.pennington@braves.com.

