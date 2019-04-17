Louisville Bats Notes

April 17, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 14, Home 7

Columbus Clippers (7-5) at Louisville Bats (6-7)

11:00 AM | Wednesday, April 17, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

GOOD MORNING, LOUISVILLE: The Louisville Bats and Columbus Clippers meet for the third game of a four-game series Wednesday morning at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats are coming off a 9-run, 13-hit performance, their most runs in a game this season. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (1-0, 3.48) will look to build on the momentum as the Bats try to climb back to .500. Through 4 day games in 2019, the Bats own a 3-1 record.

AGAINST COLUMBUS: The all-time series is even once again, with Louisville winning 9-7 on Tuesday night to bring the all-time series to a 208-208 stalemate in 416 total matchups between the clubs since 1988. Last season, the Bats went 9-15 in 24 games against the Clip Show, going 4-10 at Louisville Slugger Field and 5-5 at Huntington Park. The 14 home games were the most either team has hosted in the all-time series, while the 10 games at Columbus were the fewest since the Clippers hosted 10 in 2014.

VANMETER THE CLIP-EATER: Louisville infielder Josh VanMeter had another spectacular showing on Tuesday night, going 2-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning, driving in 4 runs on the night. His 4 RBI tied his own team-high, which he set a week prior, and his home run was his fifth of the season, with all 5 coming in the 5 games he's played against the Clippers. He's batting .421 (8-for-19) with 7 runs, 5 homers and 11 RBI against Columbus this season.

OFFENSIVE FIRE POWER: Louisville's 9 runs last night were the most they have scored this season, surpassing 8 runs, which had happened on 2 occasions. The offense was powered by homers by VanMeter and Juan Graterol, the latter of whom hit his first homer since August 19, 2016 while playing for Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization.

FOUR HIT GAME: Third baseman Christian Colon went 4-for-5 with a double and a pair of runs scored, the first 4-hit game for a Bat this season. He is the first Louisville player with 4 hits in a game since Hernan Iribarren had 4 hits on August 26 last season at Indianapolis. It was Colon's first 4-hit game since July 18, 2018 with Triple-A Las Vegas, then affiliate of the New York Mets.

EARLY IN THE MORNING: The Bats play their first of 5 scheduled morning games in the 2019 season today. In 7 morning games last season, the Bats went 3-4, 2-1 at Louisville Slugger Field and 1-3 on the road. In their most recent morning game on July 17, 2018 at Rochester, Brandon Dixon wound up hitting for the cycle in a 12-5 win against the Red Wings.

HIT DOESN'T MEAN...: The Bats were victorious by a 9-7 score on Tuesday night despite being out-hit 14-13. Last season, Louisville went 2-8 when its pitching staff allowed 14 or more hits, most recently winning in that scenario on June 23 vs. Norfolk by a 13-12 score before yesterday. Louisville also went 13-4 in the 17 games in which it recorded at least 13 hits last season.

ACE OF BASS: Louisville ninth inning man Anthony Bass notched his third save in as many tries on the young season, accounting for all of the Bats' team saves through 13 games. The right-hander has only given up one earned run in 7.0 innings of work, good for an ERA of 1.29. Bass has not allowed a baserunner in 4 of his 6 appearances, including each of his last two.

International League Stories from April 17, 2019

