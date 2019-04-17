Harold Castro Breaks out in Loss to Indians

Indianapolis, IN - Four runs batted in for Harold Castro would not be enough for the Toledo Mud Hens to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Mud Hens infielder collected both his first home run and first multi-RBI outing of the season in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field.

It's the fourth consecutive loss for the Mud Hens against their International West Division rival this season.

Castro, who's been in the Detroit Tigers organization since 2010, becomes the seventh Toledo batter to register a home run with his three-run shot to right field in the second inning.

Jacob Robson brought in the game's first run on a liner to left-center. The 24-year-old was second on the team in total runs (8) prior to Thursday.

The Indians cut the deficit to one in the third inning courtesy of two infield throwing errors. It'd be 4-2 when Bryan Reynolds singled for his first of five total RBIs on the day.

Toledo led by two the following inning when Castro grounded to third on the sacrifice RBI to bring home Brandon Dixon.

Dixon, the 2013 Los Angeles Dodgers third-round draft pick, is batting .174 with one home run and three RBIs.

Indianapolis grabbed the go-ahead lead when Reynolds recorded the team's first grand slam of the season. The Baltimore, Maryland, native hammered it to dead center off Matt Hall for the 7-5 score.

Hall, giving up five hits and five earned runs while striking out five, left the mound after four innings pitched. Relievers Eduardo Jimenez, Jose Manuel Fernandez and Jose Cisnero (L, 1-1) combined for two hits and zero earned runs allowed.

Indians starter Alex McRae went five innings and allowed 11 hits and six earned runs, striking out five and walking one.

Bobby Wilson later pulled the Mud Hens to within one run in the sixth inning.

Facing a 1-0 count and two outs, Wilson doubled down the left field line to the corner with Mikie Mahtook leading off from second base. Mahtook went 3-for-4 and reached home twice in his third game with Toledo this season.

Clay Holmes entered the ninth for the save attempt but gave up a sacrifice RBI grounder to Dawel Lugo with the bases loaded and one out. Lugo had one hit in his first four visits to the plate and nearly forced extra innings on his sixth RBI of the season.

Holmes (W, 2-0) earned the win when the third fielding error commited by Toledo in shallow right field brought Ke'Bryan Hayes home from second for the walkoff run.

What's Next:

Tyler Alexander (0-1, 8.31 ERA) gets the start Thursday against the Indians with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. (EST).

Listen live on TuneIn Radio and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM with Jim Weber. Pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. (EST).

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. RHP Beau Burrows : DNP

8. OF Daz Cameron: 2-for-5, Run

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser : DNP

10. IF Willi Castro: 1-for-3, Two Walks,

15. IF Dawel Lugo: 1-for-5, RBI

18. OF Jacob Robson: 1-for-4, Run, RBI

22. RHP Bryan Garcia : DNP (IL)

23. LHP Matt Hall: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

24. LHP Tyler Alexander : DNP

26. RHP Sandy Baez : DNP

Hens Notes:

- Harold Castro was one away from being the first Mud Hens player to record five RBIs in a single game since Juan Carlo Perez on April 9, 2017.

- Willi Castro went 1-for-3 with a walk to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. The 21-year-old entered Thursday second on the team in on-base percentage (.417) and third in batting average (.341).

- Thursday marked the second loss this season in which Toledo scored first and the fourth loss in games decided by one run.

