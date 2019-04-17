Error in Ninth Leads Tribe to Walk-Off Win

INDIANAPOLIS - Bryan Reynolds smashed his second career grand slam and Ke'Bryan Hayes - after committing an error in the top of the ninth to help Toledo tie the game - singled in the bottom half, stole second and scored the winning run on a dropped popup by Mud Hens second baseman Harold Castro, giving the Indians a thrilling 8-7 victory on Wednesday.

Indianapolis (9-4) won for the ninth time in its last 10 games but had to overcome its largest deficit to do so. The Tribe trailed 4-0 until the third inning, when the Indians tallied three runs on two hits and two of Toledo's three defensive miscues. Hayes put Indy on the board with an RBI double off the right-field wall. Reynolds then singled home Cole Tucker and Craig reached safely on Castro's first error of the game, allowing another runner to touch home.

Toledo (5-8) pushed its advantage back to two in the fourth but the Tribe hung a four-spot in the bottom half on Reynolds' grand slam into the bushes beyond the wall in center. Indy led 7-5 through four innings of play.

Consecutive two-out doubles by Mikie Mahtook and Bobby Wilson in the fifth trimmed that margin to one, and the score remained that way until the ninth when both teams traded single runs.

Hayes committed a one-out error - his first of the season - and the miscue eventually led to Daz Cameron scoring on a Dawel Lugo slow chopper to third base.

Hayes quickly made up for his error in the bottom of the ninth. He rocketed a single into center off Jose Cisnero, promptly swiped his second stolen base of the season and raced home on Craig's popup that was dropped in shallow right field.

Clay Holmes (W, 2-0) gave up one unearned run in 2.0 innings pitched while Cisnero (L, 1-1) suffered the loss for Toledo.

Reynolds finished with a career-high tying five RBI. His other five-RBI performance came on April 23, 2017 with High-A San Jose in the California League.

The Indians and Mud Hens conclude their four-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Righty Eduardo Vera (0-0, 3.27) will start for the Indians opposite Mud Hens left-hander Tyler Alexander (0-1, 8.31).

