Bats Drop Day Game at Louisville Slugger Field, 9-5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (6-8) dropped Wednesday's game by a 9-5 score to the Columbus Clippers (8-5) in a matchup that was back-and-forth in the early going. Louisville tied a franchise record by allowing seven Clippers stolen bases.

It took until the seventh game of an eight-game homestand for the Bats to strike first on the scoreboard, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Nick Longhi's RBI single brought in Aristides Aquino. The Bats would extend their lead to 3-0 in the third on a two-run home run off the bat of the red-hot Christian Colon, who now has seven combined hits over his last two games.

The Louisville lead would not last long, however, with the Clippers scoring a pair of runs in both the fourth and fifth innings off Louisville starting pitcher, right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (1-0, 4.70), who got the no-decision after going 5.0 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits, walking one and striking out four on 88 pitches, 54 strikes.

The Bats tied it up 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth on a Phillip Ervin RBI single, who made his triumphant return to the Louisville lineup with a two-hit game. It was all Columbus from there, with the Clippers taking a 6-4 lead in the eighth on a Jordan Luplow two-run homer. Louisville made it a one-run game in the home half of the inning on Aquino's solo home run, his third of the season, but Columbus would add another three runs of insurance in the top of the ninth to win by an eventual 9-5 score.

Columbus recorded seven stolen bases in Wednesday's game, including four from leadoff hitter Oscar Mercado.

The Bats and Clippers meet in the series finale at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Jose Lopez (1-0, 1.80) will face off against Columbus right-hander Michael Peoples (0-0, 0.93) in the final game of the homestand, before the Bats hit the road to face the Indianapolis Indians for a three-game weekend series at Victory Field.

