Easter Egg Hunt Highlights Weekend Series

April 17, 2019





DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to the Bull City on Friday, April 19, as the team kicks off a three-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers. An Easter Egg Hunt, fireworks show, and African American Heritage Night highlight the promotional schedule.

The series against the Stripers opens on Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m., with the evening's contest presented by Carolina Packers. The game will feature local food trucks American Meltdown and Mama Voula's on the Diamond View concourse in right field, and will be followed by a Friday Night Fireworks show presented by bioMerieux.

On Saturday, April 20, the Bulls will celebrate African American Heritage Night presented by Blue Cross NC at 6:35 p.m. Prior to the game North Carolina Central University's drumline will perform at the Blue Cross NC Front Gates, and the NCCU band will perform the national anthem. In-game, the team will recognize former local Negro League players, and the team will wear special 42 jerseys to commemorate Jackie Robinson, who played his first MLB game this week 72 years ago.

The series against the Atlanta Braves' top affiliate ends at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 21 presented by EmergeOrtho. To celebrate Easter the team will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on the field with thousands of candy-filled eggs spread across the outfield. The Blue Cross NC Front Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the event, with the hunt kicking off at 3:45 p.m. Left field will be designated for children ages 9-12, and right field will be designated for children 5-8. For children four and under, an Easter Egg Hunt will take place in Wool E. World. Participation is limited to the first 500 participants, and will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans wishing to register in advance can do so here, and a ticket to the game is needed to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt.

Following Sunday's contest, children get to show off their speed in the DBAP infield with Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist.

The Bulls return to the DBAP on Friday, April 19 at the DBAP. Single-game tickets, 919 Club memberships and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

