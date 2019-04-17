Mets Comeback Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Red Wings

Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Mets overcame a four-run deficit but dropped the series finale to the Rochester Red Wings, 5-4, on Wednesday afternoon at Frontier Field. Adeiny Hechavarría had an RBI and a season-high three hits in the game.

Rochester (4-9) started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. LaMonte Wade Jr. was hit by a pitch, Wilin Rosario singled, and Brent Rooker singled to load the bases. Randy César followed with a single through the left side to score both Wade and Rosario and give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, Adam Rosales reached on an error by David Thompson at first base. Two batters later, Luke Raley homered over the right-center-field fence to extend the lead to 4-0.

Syracuse (7-7) started its comeback in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Hechavarría singled, and Travis Taijeron followed with his team-leading fourth home run of the season, cutting the Rochester lead in half, 4-2.

The Mets crept within one run in the seventh. Gregor Blanco walked, Tomas Nido singled, and then two batters later, Danny Espinosa walked to load the bases. Hechavarría followed with a single into right field, scoring Blanco to trim the deficit to one, 4-3.

Syracuse tied the game in the top of the eighth. David Thompson completed an 11-pitch at-bat with a home run to left-center field off Rochester reliever Austin Adams to square the game, 4-4.

But the Red Wings grabbed the lead right back in the bottom of the eighth. Rosario took an 0-1 pitch from Eric Hanhold and knocked it over the left-field fence to push the score to 5-4.

After an off day on Thursday, the Mets return to NBT Bank Stadium on Friday night to once again take on the Pawtucket Red Sox for the first game of a three-game series and seven-game homestand. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

