PawSox Dig out of 7-0 Hole, Salvage Series Finale 11-8

April 17, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In arguably the most exciting game of the season, the Pawtucket Red Sox (7-6) came back from a 7-0 deficit to top the Buffalo Bisons (4-9) Wednesday night by a final of 11-8.

The Bisons jumped on Chandler Shepherd in the first inning. The Bisons sent 10 men to the plate, and 7 of them scored.

With two down in the first, Anthony Alford reached on an error to extend the inning and load the bases. The very next batter was Richard Urena, who pulled a bases-clearing triple down the right field line. Reese McGuire followed that up with an RBI double. After a hit by pitch to Jordan Patterson and an infield single by Roemon Fields, Bo Bichette came to bat for the second time in the inning and lined a bases-clearing triple to make it 7-0.

The PawSox responded in the bottom of the second. They sent 10 men to the plate, and four of them scored. Three straight doubles from Juan Centeno, Mike Miller, and Tzu Wei-Lin made it 7-4.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a 441-foot home run in the top of the fourth to make it 8-4.

In the seventh, the PawSox grabbed a pair on a two-run home run from Michael Chavis that traveled 434 feet to make it 8-6.

Pawtucket completed their comeback in the eighth inning. Gorkys Hernandez drove in a run with a single to make it 8-7. After Centeno singled and Miller lined out, Lin lined a two-run double to give Pawtucket its first lead. Sam Travis added some insurance with a two-run single to make it 11-8.

After PawSox starter Chandler Shepherd lasted only two-thirds of an inning, the bullpen tossed 8.1 innings allowing only 1 earned run and striking out 11.

The PawSox have a scheduled off day tomorrow before beginning a weekend series at NBT Bank Stadium against the Syracuse Mets on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Josh Smith (1-0, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to make the start. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:05 p.m.

The PawSox return home for a four-game homestand starting Monday, April 22 against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.