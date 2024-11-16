Strahl Shuts the Door in Phantoms' 4-0 Win

November 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms' Melvin Strahl

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms' Melvin Strahl(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Seventeen saves from Melvin Strahl and a balanced offensive attack lifted the Youngstown Phantoms to a 4-0-win Friday night at the Covelli Centre. It was the first USHL shutout for Strahl, first of the season for Youngstown, and the 41st in team history.

"I didn't think (Strahl) had a ton of significant tests, but when he did, they were pretty legit chances, and I thought he looked really calm and poised in the net," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "Melvin stood tall when he had to and our guys did a good job keeping (the puck) away from him." The 17 saves by Strahl is the lowest total made by a Phantom netminder when earning a shutout, a further testament to the Phantom defense on this night.

"I think the whole team played very well," said Strahl. "Hundred percent a team effort, I couldn't do it without them. Always nice to get a shutout, but the most important part is always the win."

After a scoreless first period, Youngstown got a great individual effort from Brecken Smith to take a 1-0 lead just 1:22 into the second. After a Youngstown faceoff win, Smith carried the puck behind the Cedar Rapids net and tried to score on a wraparound. Smith didn't have the angle to convert, but the rebound was still there, and Smith buried it for his first goal of the year. "Brecken was good, he's had three good games in a row now," said Ward. "Taking pucks to the net, looks faster through the neutral zone. Pleased with Brecken tonight, hopefully this is a sign of things to come."

Moments later, it appeared that Cedar Rapids got a goal from Nick Romeo, but a video review discovered that the refs missed a double minor for high sticking on Dylan Hunt. The review took the Cedar Rapids goal off the board and put Youngstown on the power play. The Phantoms cashed in on that power play at 4:18 with a wrist shot by Conner de Haro from the top of the left circle. Mikey Burchill earned an assist on the play, giving him 99 points in his USHL career.

Youngstown tacked on some insurance goals in the third period to round out the scoring. Adam Benák scored for the third game in a row when his cross-crease pass intended for Justin Kerr hit a defenseman's skate and ricocheted into the cage at 4:42. A dogged forecheck effort by Jakub Heš saw the puck wind up on Kade Stengrim 's stick, and Stengrim blasted a one-timer to the top corner past the glove of AJ Reyelts (21 saves) to wrap up the scoring.

Youngstown and Cedar Rapids conclude their season series Saturday with a 6:05pm puck drop at the Covelli Centre.

By The Numbers

Shots - 25

Saves - 17

Power Play - 1/5

Penalty Kill - 1/1

Goals - Benák, de Haro, Smith, Stengrim

Assists - Burchill, Coleman, Heš, Mesic

